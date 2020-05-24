THE PARKING LOT PRIEST: Minnesota Bishops Defy Governor

At a moment when the spiritual leadership of our shepherds has been drastically curbed by secular authority, Father comments on the Minnesota Bishops' precedent setting decision to defy Minnesota's … More

At a moment when the spiritual leadership of our shepherds has been drastically curbed by secular authority, Father comments on the Minnesota Bishops' precedent setting decision to defy Minnesota's draconian lockdown on religious houses. Led by the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, Most Rev. Bernard A. Hebda, the bishops of five other diocese have cosigned a respectful but firm letter of defiance, announcing that they will reopen Minnesota’s Catholic churches for public Masses on the 26th of May. We here at The Remnant are grateful to God and to our shepherds for setting a truly Catholic example on which history and God Himself will surely look with favor. For more on this story, be sure to visit The Remnant Newspaper. (HINT: The Governor just backed down today.) Help us spread the word: remnantnewspaper.com/…/4904-resistance…