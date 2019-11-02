Call by CatholicFamilyNews to Bishop Rifan and superiors of FSSP and ICKSP to join SSPX in acts of reparation

On November1, 2019, Catholic Family News published an Open Letter to His Excellency Bishop Fernando Rifan, Monsignor Giles Wach, Father Andrzej Komorowski. The Letter urges them to order the members … More

On November1, 2019, Catholic Family News published an Open Letter to His Excellency Bishop Fernando Rifan, Monsignor Giles Wach, Father Andrzej Komorowski. The Letter urges them to order the members of the Apostolic Administration of St. John Mary Vianney, the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest, and the Fraternity of St. Peter, respectively, to participate in the two days of reparation ordered by Father Davide Pagliarni in all houses and churches of the Society of St. Pius X.