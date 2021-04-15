How Pro-Abortion Policies Coming from the White House Will Affect the Pro-Life Movement Vice President of Communications for the Pro-Life Susan B. Anthony List, Mallory Quigley, joins to talk about … More





Vice President of Communications for the Pro-Life Susan B. Anthony List, Mallory Quigley, joins to talk about the impact of the change the White House is proposing in revoking the pro-life Trump ban on abortion referrals at Title X clinics. Quigley discusses what this will mean for pro-life groups and in general. This doesn't come as a surprise, considering President Biden had campaigned to reverse former President Trump's policy changes. That said, Quigley shares what she believes will ultimately happen and whether she thinks this proposal will take effect. Also this week, the FDA announced women would not be required to visit a doctor's office in order to receive a prescription for an abortion pill during the COVID-19 pandemic. The VP of Communications for the Susan B. Anthony List tells us more about that and what kind of danger this could pose to women, both physically and mentally. She gives us a look into what is next for the pro-life movement, as we are seeing all these pro-abortion changes. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: How Pro-Abortion Policies Coming from the White House Will Affect the Pro-Life MovementVice President of Communications for the Pro-Life Susan B. Anthony List, Mallory Quigley, joins to talk about the impact of the change the White House is proposing in revoking the pro-life Trump ban on abortion referrals at Title X clinics. Quigley discusses what this will mean for pro-life groups and in general. This doesn't come as a surprise, considering President Biden had campaigned to reverse former President Trump's policy changes. That said, Quigley shares what she believes will ultimately happen and whether she thinks this proposal will take effect. Also this week, the FDA announced women would not be required to visit a doctor's office in order to receive a prescription for an abortion pill during the COVID-19 pandemic. The VP of Communications for the Susan B. Anthony List tells us more about that and what kind of danger this could pose to women, both physically and mentally. She gives us a look into what is next for the pro-life movement, as we are seeing all these pro-abortion changes. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly