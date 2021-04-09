President Biden Announces Moves to ‘Curb the Epidemic of Gun Violence’ as NRA Promises Fight In the White House Rose Garden on Thursday, President Joe Biden announced new measures to curb deadly … More





In the White House Rose Garden on Thursday, President Joe Biden announced new measures to curb deadly gun violence, including tightening regulations on so-called "ghost" guns. The president, referring to what he called "the gun crisis" and "public health crisis" said in his speech that none of his moves to regulate firearms violate the second amendment. The National Rifle Association (NRA) reacted on Twitter saying "Biden is dismantling the 2nd Amendment." The Catholic Church meanwhile has also weighed in on gun violence. The USCCB urged the faithful to "confront the pervasive culture of violence." White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.