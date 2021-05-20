EWTN News Nightly | Wednesday, May 19, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the ongoing deadly conflict between … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the ongoing deadly conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. Meanwhile, the House is set to vote on legislation to create an independent and bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6th attack on the Capitol. However, Republicans are divided on the issue. President Biden has been undoing many of the policies of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump. One policy reversed earlier this week on criminal justice reform had support from both the left and the right. Vice President of the Institute for Constitutional Government and Director of the Edwin Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies at the Heritage Foundation, John Malcolm, joins to discuss whether the president explained why he was revoking this executive action on criminal justice reform. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is calling for a boycott of the Beijing Olympic Games by world leaders, to protest Beijing's human rights violations. Founder of DLE Agency and Achilles PR, Doug Eldridge, joins to explain what exactly a diplomatic boycott means and what type of impact it would have on the Beijing games. Finally this evening, EWTN Poland opened its new office last week in Wrocław. Today, in Zagreb, Croatia, EWTN affiliate Laudato TV, blessed its new studios. Iwo Bender, EWTN's Regional Manager of Central and Eastern Europe, joins to tell us more about the new offices in Poland and Croatia. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: EWTN News Nightly | Wednesday, May 19, 2021On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the ongoing deadly conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. Meanwhile, the House is set to vote on legislation to create an independent and bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6th attack on the Capitol. However, Republicans are divided on the issue. President Biden has been undoing many of the policies of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump. One policy reversed earlier this week on criminal justice reform had support from both the left and the right. Vice President of the Institute for Constitutional Government and Director of the Edwin Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies at the Heritage Foundation, John Malcolm, joins to discuss whether the president explained why he was revoking this executive action on criminal justice reform. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is calling for a boycott of the Beijing Olympic Games by world leaders, to protest Beijing's human rights violations. Founder of DLE Agency and Achilles PR, Doug Eldridge, joins to explain what exactly a diplomatic boycott means and what type of impact it would have on the Beijing games. Finally this evening, EWTN Poland opened its new office last week in Wrocław. Today, in Zagreb, Croatia, EWTN affiliate Laudato TV, blessed its new studios. Iwo Bender, EWTN's Regional Manager of Central and Eastern Europe, joins to tell us more about the new offices in Poland and Croatia. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly