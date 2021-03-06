EWTN News Nightly | Friday, March 5, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: Pope Francis landed in Baghdad early Friday morning, for his historic trip. The Pope was greeted by Iraq's Prime Minister … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: Pope Francis landed in Baghdad early Friday morning, for his historic trip. The Pope was greeted by Iraq's Prime Minister and local Catholic officials. He visited the Syro-Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of Salvation in Baghdad, a place that witnessed the worst massacre of Iraqi Christians. 58 people were killed in the October 2010 attack. The Chaldean Catholic Archbishop of Erbil, Archbishop Bashar Warda, says he hopes that with Pope Francis' visit to Iraq, the world will see a different, and positive side of the country, after many years of violence and war. Archbishop Warda joins us to discuss how the visit from the Holy Father is going so far and how the pope is being received. Catholic U.S. Congressman, Jeff Fortenberry, is keeping a close eye on the pope's trip. For years, the Nebraska Representative has been an advocate in Congress for persecuted religious groups in the Middle East. Meanwhile, despite a positive jobs report, and heavy criticism from Republicans, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters in the press briefing room Friday afternoon, “Congress must pass the American Rescue Plan now so we can get Americans back to work…” And finally this evening, the host of EWTN News In Depth, Montse Alvarado, joins to share what she can tell us about EWTN's newest show and why it was started now. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: EWTN News Nightly | Friday, March 5, 2021On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: Pope Francis landed in Baghdad early Friday morning, for his historic trip. The Pope was greeted by Iraq's Prime Minister and local Catholic officials. He visited the Syro-Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of Salvation in Baghdad, a place that witnessed the worst massacre of Iraqi Christians. 58 people were killed in the October 2010 attack. The Chaldean Catholic Archbishop of Erbil, Archbishop Bashar Warda, says he hopes that with Pope Francis' visit to Iraq, the world will see a different, and positive side of the country, after many years of violence and war. Archbishop Warda joins us to discuss how the visit from the Holy Father is going so far and how the pope is being received. Catholic U.S. Congressman, Jeff Fortenberry, is keeping a close eye on the pope's trip. For years, the Nebraska Representative has been an advocate in Congress for persecuted religious groups in the Middle East. Meanwhile, despite a positive jobs report, and heavy criticism from Republicans, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters in the press briefing room Friday afternoon, “Congress must pass the American Rescue Plan now so we can get Americans back to work…” And finally this evening, the host of EWTN News In Depth, Montse Alvarado, joins to share what she can tell us about EWTN's newest show and why it was started now. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly