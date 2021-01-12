Clicks2
SORROWFUL MYSTERIES (TUESDAY & FRIDAY)
Special thanks to: Fr. Kevin Scallon & Dana Rosemary Scallon for leading us on this wonderful Rosary.
HOLY ROSARY: SORROWFUL MYSTERIES (TUESDAY & FRIDAY)
First Sorrowful Mystery - The Agony in the Garden
Second Sorrowful Mystery - The Scourging at the Pillar
Third Sorrowful Mystery - The Crowning With Thorns
Fourth Sorrowful Mystery - The Carrying of the Cross
Fifth Sorrowful Mystery - The Crucifixion
