SORROWFUL MYSTERIES (TUESDAY & FRIDAY) Special thanks to: Fr. Kevin Scallon & Dana Rosemary Scallon for leading us on this wonderful Rosary. HOLY ROSARY: SORROWFUL MYSTERIES (TUESDAY & … More

SORROWFUL MYSTERIES (TUESDAY & FRIDAY)



Special thanks to: Fr. Kevin Scallon & Dana Rosemary Scallon for leading us on this wonderful Rosary.

HOLY ROSARY: SORROWFUL MYSTERIES (TUESDAY & FRIDAY)

First Sorrowful Mystery - The Agony in the Garden

Second Sorrowful Mystery - The Scourging at the Pillar

Third Sorrowful Mystery - The Crowning With Thorns

Fourth Sorrowful Mystery - The Carrying of the Cross

Fifth Sorrowful Mystery - The Crucifixion