Prayer to Release 3 Souls from Purgatory

Revealed to St. Bridget that if said devoutly 33 times on Good Friday-- 33 souls will be released from Purgatory and 3 souls on ordinary Fridays. This prayer should be recited 5 times before a Crucifix, with a contrite heart and praying a few moments for the Pope.

I adore Thee, O Glorious Cross, which was adorned with the Heart and Body of my Saviour Jesus Christ, stained and covered with blood. I adore Thee, O Holy Cross, out of love for Him, Jesus, Who is my Savior and my God.Prayer to Release 3 Souls from PurgatoryRevealed to St. Bridget that if said devoutly 33 times on Good Friday-- 33 souls will be released from Purgatory and 3 souls on ordinary Fridays.This prayer should be recited 5 times before a Crucifix, with a contrite heart and praying a few moments for the Pope.I adore Thee, O Glorious Cross, which was adorned with the Heart and Body of my Saviour Jesus Christ, stained and covered with blood. I adore Thee, O Holy Cross, out of love for Him, Jesus, Who is my Savior and my God.