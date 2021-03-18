Revealed to St. Bridget that if said devoutly 33 times on Good Friday-- 33 souls will be released from Purgatory and 3 souls on ordinary Fridays. This prayer should be recited 5 times before a Crucifix, with a contrite heart and praying a few moments for the Pope.
.
I adore Thee, O Glorious Cross, which was adorned with the Heart and Body of my Saviour Jesus Christ, stained and covered with blood. I adore Thee, O Holy Cross, out of love for Him, Jesus, Who is my Savior and my God.Prayer to Release 3 Souls from Purgatory
.
Revealed to St. Bridget that if said devoutly 33 times on Good Friday-- 33 souls will be released from Purgatory and 3 souls on ordinary Fridays.
.
This prayer should be recited 5 times before a Crucifix, with a contrite heart and praying a few moments for the Pope.
.
I adore Thee, O Glorious Cross, which was adorned with the Heart and Body of my Saviour Jesus Christ, stained and covered with blood. I adore Thee, O Holy Cross, out of love for Him, Jesus, Who is my Savior and my God.
Clicks22
- Report
Social networks
Prayer of St Gertrude the Great
"Eternal Father, I offer Thee
the Most Precious Blood of Thy
Divine Son, Jesus, In union
with the Masses said throughout
the world today, for all the
Holy Souls in Purgatory,
for sinners everywhere, for
sinners in the universal Church,
those in my own home and
within my family. Amen."
"Eternal Father, I offer Thee
the Most Precious Blood of Thy
Divine Son, Jesus, In union
with the Masses said throughout
the world today, for all the
Holy Souls in Purgatory,
for sinners everywhere, for
sinners in the universal Church,
those in my own home and
within my family. Amen."