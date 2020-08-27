Cardinal: Archbishop Lefebvre Will Be Declared A Doctor Of The Church

An anonymous Cardinal told the German journalist Armin Schwibach (Twitter, August 22) that “Archbishop Lefebvre will one day be declared a Doctor of the Church.”The cardinal added that “others” must measure themselves up to Lefebvre - however, there is presently no cardinal who has the caliber of Lefebvre and resists the Vatican.Lefebvre, an Africa missionary, is the founder the Society of Pius X. He died 1991 excommunicated, because he ordained in 1988 four bishops without the approval of John Paul II. and thus saved the Old Latin Mass for the Church.