At Home with Jim and Joy - 2021-02-25 - Sarah Christmyer Pt. 2 Author Sarah Christmyer reveals how the lessons from the women of the Old Testament help Catholics deepen their faith. Hosted by Jim … More

At Home with Jim and Joy - 2021-02-25 - Sarah Christmyer Pt. 2



Author Sarah Christmyer reveals how the lessons from the women of the Old Testament help Catholics deepen their faith. Hosted by Jim and Joy Pinto, Part 2 of 2.