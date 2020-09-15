Seven Sorrows ~ Fr. Linus Clovis

Homilies of Fr. Linus Clovis - The Gospel According to St John 19 25-27 25 So the soldiers did this. But standing by the cross of Jesus were his mother, and his mother’s sister, Mary the wife of … More

Homilies of Fr. Linus Clovis - The Gospel According to St John 19 25-27 25 So the soldiers did this. But standing by the cross of Jesus were his mother, and his mother’s sister, Mary the wife of Clopas, and Mary Mag′dalene. 26 When Jesus saw his mother, and the disciple whom he loved standing near, he said to his mother, “Woman, behold, your son!” 27 Then he said to the disciple, “Behold, your mother!” And from that hour the disciple took her to his own home. -- Intro Audio from: Jeffrey Ostrowski - “Ave Maria” (Tomás Luis de Victoria) youtube.com/watch?v=scJFVzf3G_4