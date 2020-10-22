This Cardinal Is No Prophet: Vatican Will Accept German Heresies

The German bishops "want to correct the Word of God," Cardinal Müller told NcRegister.com (October 21).
For him, these prelates follow an exclusively political and worldly thinking. Müller expects that the German bishops will formally agree with the Vatican if asked to eliminate abuses, but in reality they will go on with them.
They will be deliberately equivocal and exploit the fact that Francis “is not so clear,” Müller explains who is no prophet, because this is how the Germans have behaved since Vatican II.
The Vatican won’t issue any serious ultimatum to the Germans, Müller knows, because the Vatican wants to live in "peace."
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-SA, #newsWrrqdirtyf
Clicks29
- Report
Social networks