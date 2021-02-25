World Over - 2021-02-25 - Full Episode with Raymond Arroyo ROBERT ROYAL, editor-in-chief of TheCatholicThing.org and FR. GERALD MURRAY, canon lawyer and priest of the Archdiocese of New York join us … More

ROBERT ROYAL, editor-in-chief of TheCatholicThing.org and FR. GERALD MURRAY, canon lawyer and priest of the Archdiocese of New York join us with analysis of the big stories of the week in Catholic news, including the resignation of Cardinal Robert Sarah as Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments. RYAN T. ANDERSON, president of The Ethics & Public Policy Center in Washington, DC discusses "The Equality Act" legislation being considered in Congress and its potential impact on civil rights here in the US if passed into law. AYAAN HIRSI ALI, research fellow at The Hudson Institute discusses her new book, Prey: Immigration, Islam, and the Erosion of Women's Rights