Clicks141
Clergy Abuse Victims' Agonizing Choice: Take Settlement or Risk Lawsuit
The German bishops' news agency KNA reports that today's Synodal Assembly in Frankfurt includes "70 women, 159 men and one non-binary person."
What’s a non- binary person?
I suppose it must mean that all the 70 women and 159 men at the Synod Assemly are each “binary” persons.
That makes perfect sense as they meet under the auspices of a binary papacy consisting of a pope and antipope dwelling together in the enclosure of St.Peter.
I suppose it must mean that all the 70 women and 159 men at the Synod Assemly are each “binary” persons.
That makes perfect sense as they meet under the auspices of a binary papacy consisting of a pope and antipope dwelling together in the enclosure of St.Peter.