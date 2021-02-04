Müller: They Are About to Create Monsters

Cardinal Gerhard Müller supports those warning of the “Great Reset,” he told NcRegister.com (February 4).He believes that today Western big-tech giants and the "Communism of the People’s Republic of China” are “converging and merging" into a unified capital-socialism” and produce a “new colonialism.” Their goal is an "absolute control of thought, speech and action.”Typical for totalitarian systems, criticism is denigrated as "conspiracy and subversion," Müller notices. He warns that homogenised men can be steered more easily, “Through mainstreaming, total conformity of consciousness of the masses is to be achieved via the media.”He reminds that whenever man wanted “to recreate and redeem himself,” a monster has been produced instead, and that the utopia of a paradise on earth results in the greatest crimes against humanity. Müller mentions the denial of freedom for dissenters, the destruction of labor, and population reduction by abortion and euthanasia.Therefore, trust in the "philanthropic attitude" of the leaders of the Big Foundations and Open Societies is only possible "with a completely naive denial of reality,” Müller says.