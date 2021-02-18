40 Days for Life campaign begins on Ash Wednesday | SW NEWS | 198 The ‘40 Days for Life’ campaign has started on February 17, Ash Wednesday, and is set to conclude on March 28, Palm Sunday. This … More

The ‘40 Days for Life’ campaign has started on February 17, Ash Wednesday, and is set to conclude on March 28, Palm Sunday. This year’s campaign will be organized in 567 cities around the world. CAFOD and Caritas Australia launch Lenten appeals Caritas Australia and CAFOD, the official aid agency for the Catholic Church in England and Wales, have announced their Lenten appeals. Caritas Australia has launched Project Compassion 2021, to quote: "end the injustice of poverty." The project seeks to provide opportunities for Christians to show compassion through material and spiritual giving. Inspired by St. Oscar Romero, Caritas Australia urged all Australians to "Be More" in helping vulnerable communities around the world. Paul Givan introduces abortion amendment bill Paul Givan, a member of the Democratic Unionist Party in Northern Ireland, has introduced a new Bill with the aim of prohibiting abortions in cases of non-lethal fetal anomalies. Currently it is legal to abort a baby with a non-fatal disability, such as Down syndrome, club foot or cleft palate, up to birth. Archdiocese of Denver starts 54-day rosary novena “for a renewal of mission” Archbishop Samuel Aquila of Denver, Colorado has encouraged the faithful in his diocese to be part of a 54-day Rosary novena for renewal, beginning Ash Wednesday and ending on Divine Mercy Sunday. In his Lenten note, Archbishop Aquila invited all Catholics to consider three practices which would enable them to become an “apostolic people,” grounded in the teachings of Christ and the Church. Pope Francis: The Coptic martyrs received the greatest gift a Christian can receive 21 Coptic martyrs killed in Libya six years ago received the “greatest gift a Christian can receive” and they are “saints of all Christian denominations and traditions.” So said Pope Francis during an online event hosted by the Coptic Orthodox Diocese of London on Friday February 12th. Coptic Orthodox Pope, Tawadros II, and the Primate of the Anglican Communion, Archbishop Justin Welby, also joined the online event. Pope Francis recalled how the martyrs were ordinary men who worked hard to take care of their families. Sokoto diocese remembers Michael Nnadi on his first death anniversary A memorial Mass was held at the Holy Family Cathedral of Sokoto Diocese on February 12th, the first death anniversary of the murdered Nigerian seminarian, Michael Nnadi. Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto diocese told journalists that "the harvest of death has gotten richer" in Nigeria at the end of the Mass. English bishops express their anguish over ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ orders for people with learning disabilities The Catholic Bishops of England and Wales have expressed their distress at the UK Government’s ‘Do not resusciate’ order for people with learning disabilities during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement released on Tuesday February 16th, Bishop Richard Moth, Chair of the Bishops’ Conference Department for Social Justice, conveyed his worry at the government’s discrimination against people with learning disabilities.