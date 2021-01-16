The Epiphany of the Lord - Fr Richard Conrad OP The homily on the Epiphany of the Lord, at Blackfriars Oxford (06.01.21), by Fr Richard Conrad OP. The readings at Mass were: Isaiah 60:1-6; Psalm 71(… More





The homily on the Epiphany of the Lord, at Blackfriars Oxford (06.01.21), by Fr Richard Conrad OP. The readings at Mass were: Isaiah 60:1-6; Psalm 71(72); Ephesians 3:2-3,5-6; Matthew 2:1-12 The Proclamation of the Moveable Feasts can be found here: The Epiphany of the Lord - Fr Richard Conrad OPThe homily on the Epiphany of the Lord, at Blackfriars Oxford (06.01.21), by Fr Richard Conrad OP. The readings at Mass were: Isaiah 60:1-6; Psalm 71(72); Ephesians 3:2-3,5-6; Matthew 2:1-12 The Proclamation of the Moveable Feasts can be found here: youtu.be/_7Ib9WA2I7s The full Mass can be found here: youtu.be/tix4rXClbNM