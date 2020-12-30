Who Broke the Church? - Dr. Ralph Martin. Almost 40 years ago, Ralph Martin diagnosed the doctrinal and moral ills (which are often paired) of the post-Vatican II Catholic Church. His analysis and … More

Almost 40 years ago, Ralph Martin diagnosed the doctrinal and moral ills (which are often paired) of the post-Vatican II Catholic Church. His analysis and prescription for a return to health filled his book Crisis of Truth, one of the most important books of the period. Now it’s 2020, and the Church is in much worse shape. The cover of Dr. Martin’s new expanded treatment of similar issues, A Church in Crisis: Pathways Forward, is emblematic of the state of the Church: the fires raging through Notre Dame Cathedral from last year. The terra firma of Catholic authority is even more subject to upheaval and confusion under Pope Francis.