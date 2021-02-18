Monsignor Craig Harrison Leaving the Priesthood. Harrison, pastor of Bakersfield’s St. Francis of Assisi Church, was the subject of multiple investigations after allegations of sexual misconduct … More





Harrison, pastor of Bakersfield’s St. Francis of Assisi Church, was the subject of multiple investigations after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him in April 2019. Authorities in Bakersfield, Fresno and Merced declined to file criminal charges.



News report here:

kget.com/…-at-thursday-press-conference/ Monsignor Craig Harrison Leaving the Priesthood.Harrison, pastor of Bakersfield’s St. Francis of Assisi Church, was the subject of multiple investigations after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him in April 2019. Authorities in Bakersfield, Fresno and Merced declined to file criminal charges.News report here: