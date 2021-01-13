Pope Francis Changes the Phrase "Lay Men" to "Lay Persons" to Include Women | EWTN News Nightly Pope Francis officially recognized women serving as lectors, altar servers and helping to distribute … More





Pope Francis officially recognized women serving as lectors, altar servers and helping to distribute Holy Communion at Mass. In a letter released Monday, the Holy Father writes in part, "The synod of bishops have highlighted the need to deepen the subject doctrinally so that it may respond to the needs of the times." Sister Catherine Joseph, Dean of Theology at the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas joins to discuss what the change in Canon Law from the Holy Father means. Sr. Joseph explains why some parishes already had women who have participated as lectors and altar servers before this change was made. She also shares why Pope Francis made this announcement now. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Pope Francis Changes the Phrase "Lay Men" to "Lay Persons" to Include Women | EWTN News NightlyPope Francis officially recognized women serving as lectors, altar servers and helping to distribute Holy Communion at Mass. In a letter released Monday, the Holy Father writes in part, "The synod of bishops have highlighted the need to deepen the subject doctrinally so that it may respond to the needs of the times." Sister Catherine Joseph, Dean of Theology at the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas joins to discuss what the change in Canon Law from the Holy Father means. Sr. Joseph explains why some parishes already had women who have participated as lectors and altar servers before this change was made. She also shares why Pope Francis made this announcement now. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly