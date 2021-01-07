With Two Victories in Georgia, Democrats Would Take Control of the U.S. Senate | EWTN News Nightly With President-elect Joe Biden winning the White House, Democrats holding the House of Representativ… More





With President-elect Joe Biden winning the White House, Democrats holding the House of Representatives, and two victories in Georgia, Democrats take control of the U.S. Senate as well. Senate Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff claimed victory in the Georgia race against incumbent Senator David Perdue. Yesterday, Democrat Raphael Warnock, a Baptist pastor, won his race over Republican Kelly Loeffler, which has been historically a conservative stronghold. At this point, Senator Loeffler is not conceding the race, stating, "This is a game of inches. We're going to win this election. We're going to save this country!" With two Democratic wins in Georgia, the U.S. Senate is split 50-50, but Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is a tie breaking vote, meaning Democrats hold the power. Correspondent Mark Irons reports.