EU and UN Advocacy Officer for Aid to the Church in Need Discusses Christian Persecution

An advocate for religious freedom says Lent is a time to reflect on the example of those who would rather die than renounce their faith. European Union and United Nations Advocacy Officer for 'Aid to the Church in Need,' Marcela Szymanski, was among those asked to reflect on the Lenten message from Pope Francis last Friday. The Holy Father's message included asking the faithful to use the weeks before Easter to renew their faith, hope and love. Szymanski joins to talk about her message at the Vatican last week, and why she highlighted persecuted Christians. "Consider the many kidnapped priests and sisters in Africa, who are held for ransom by militias … We have much to learn from them. Are we helping them or are we maybe sitting on their cross? We have to know that they are ready to help us carry our cross with their life, prayer, and death," Szymanski said at a Vatican press conference. The EU and UN advocacy officer shares some of the cases of persecuted Christians that she has heard and what is being done to help persecuted Christians around the world.