Saint Bénézet Bridge in Avignon.

geobeats Feb 2, 2011 Take a tour of Avignon Bridge in Avignon, France -- part of the World's Greatest Attractions travel video series by GeoBeats.
The remnants of a medieval bridge built over the Rhône River is today known as the Avignon Bridge.
Its construction began in 1171 and carried on until 1185, inspired by the efforts and devotion of Saint Bénézet, a local shepherd
Sadly, it could not withstand the tests of time and nature, and it started collapsing in the 17th century due to lack of funds and proper repairs.
Once more than 900 meters in length, it had 22 arches only 4 of which remain today.
The 18th century Chapel of Saint Nicholas was constructed at the foot of the bridge to replace the initial chapel built on the bridge itself.
The bridge has gained recognition and and fame around the world in part from the song ''On the bridge of Avignon".
SAINT BENEZET April 14
Saint Benezet kept his mother’s sheep in the country, and while still a young child was devoted to practices of piety. In his day many persons were being drowned when crossing the Rhone, and Benezet was instructed by God to build a bridge over that rapid river at Avignon. He obtained the approbation of the bishop, proving his mission by miracles, and in 1177 began the work, which he directed during seven years. He died when the major difficulties of the undertaking were over, in 1184.
This remarkable feat of a young boy is attested by public monuments drawn up at that time and still preserved at Avignon, where the story is still known to all. His body was buried upon the bridge itself, which was not finished until four years after his decease. Its construction was attended with miracles from the first laying of the foundations until it was completed in 1188. Other miracles wrought afterwards at his tomb induced the city to build, on the bridge itself, a chapel, and there his body lay for nearly five hundred years. But in 1669, after the greater part of the bridge had fallen through the impetuosity of the waters, the coffin was taken up and opened in 1670, in the presence of the Church’s authorities. The body was found entire, without the least sign of corruption; all was perfectly sound, and the color of the eyes still bright, even though, through the dampness of the surroundings, the iron bars around the coffin were much damaged with rust.
Saint Benezet’s body was found in the same condition again in 1674, by the Archbishop of Avignon at the time when, accompanied by the Bishop of Orange and a great concourse of nobility, he carried out its translation with great pomp into the Church of the Celestines. That Order had obtained from Louis XIV the honor of being entrusted with the custody of his relics, until such time as the bridge and chapel should be rebuilt.
Saint Bénézet bridge in Avignon www.horizon-provence.com/pont-avignon/saint-benezet-l… Saint Bénézet is actually a child, a simple shepherd in the Vivarais region, 100km north from Avignon. When he is 12 years old, he has a vision : Jesus Christ order him to build a brige across the Rhone river. He comes right away in Avignon and ask directly to the bishop delivering his sermon in the cathedral. To get over the scepticism of the Bishop and the audience, he accomplishes a miracle : he lift up huge stone and throw it in the Rhone river, where it will be the basis for the first pile of the bridge. Convince of God's will, the Avignon's inhabitants stand up for Bénézet and help him to build the bridge. Saint Bénézet - porter fraternity banner - 1779 ctually, Bénézet was not the builder, but the funds raiser, with an exceptionnal charism. He founds the religious order of the Pontiff brothers (brothers of the bridge) in charge to collect the money necessary to accomplish God's will. They spread this beautiful legend who touched believers heart and aroused their generosity. énézet died at the age of 19 only, of exhaustion, one year before its work achievement. His remains are left in the Saint Nicolas chapel built on the bridge. He is the object of a strong popular devotion. Despite he never was officially canonized by the catholic Church, he is consider like a Saint since the 13th century. In 1674, with the bridge's ruin, its remains are transfered in the Celestins church in Avignon, then in 1854 in the Saint Didier church where they still lie. Saint Bénézet grave - Saint Didier church - Avignon © VF