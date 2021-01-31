January 31st Franciscan Saint of the Day Bl Louise Albertoni, Widow Third Order The Poverello's Round Table, by Sr. Mary Aquila Barth, OSF, Franciscan Sisters of Juliet Illinois, 1939 Blessed Louise … More

January 31st Franciscan Saint of the Day Bl Louise Albertoni, Widow Third Order

The Poverello's Round Table, by Sr. Mary Aquila Barth, OSF, Franciscan Sisters of Juliet Illinois, 1939 Blessed Louise Albertoni, Widow Third Order