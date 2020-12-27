Severe Storm with Hail hit Australia - New South Wales. A superstorm has ripped through parts of New South Wales with hail and fierce winds battering down on homes in the Central West, South Coast … More





A superstorm has ripped through parts of New South Wales with hail and fierce winds battering down on homes in the Central West, South Coast and western Sydney.

Hail at Oberon, in the central tablelands region, saw many in the NSW town experiencing something of a belated white Christmas.



#Hail

#Australia

