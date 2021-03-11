Benedict: “I Am Nearly 94 Years Old, What Do You Want From Me?”

Benedict’s mind is as sharp as ever, Archbishop Gänswein repeated his famous mantra to RomeReports.com (March 10).He admitted that Benedict is "physically very frail, and his voice is becoming weaker." But, "The power of his eyes, the strength and intensity of his intellect and his mind is incredible.”Gänswein says that Benedict didn’t expect to live to this age. “I'm nearly 94 years old, what do you want from me?” - he told Gänswein adding that he didn't imagine "it would take so long to travel the distance from the end of his pontificate to meet Saint Peter at the Gate (of Heaven).”Benedict dines with his household, and Gänswein admonishes him: “Holy Father, you eat like a church mouse, much too little.” To which Benedict replies: “Yes, my appetite is gone. I eat, but I'm not hungry.”After getting up in the morning, Benedict goes to the chapel for Mass. He can't stand anymore but joins Gänswein at the altar in a wheelchair in order to concelebrate.