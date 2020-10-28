Wineskins 11 1 20

Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Fr. Matt Roehrig, SSP, on the Holy Family Institute; Lou Jacquet talks about All Souls' Day; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Fr. Joe Ruggieri on Vocations; music from the CD … More

Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Fr. Matt Roehrig, SSP, on the Holy Family Institute; Lou Jacquet talks about All Souls' Day; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Fr. Joe Ruggieri on Vocations; music from the CD Behold by David Kauffman at goodforthesoulmusic.com; and, Deacon Ed Laubacher reflects on the readings for the feast of All Saints.