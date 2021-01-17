Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 1,35-42. John was standing with two of his disciples, and as he watched Jesus walk by, he said, "Behold, the Lamb of God." The two disciples heard … More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 1,35-42.

John was standing with two of his disciples,

and as he watched Jesus walk by, he said, "Behold, the Lamb of God."

The two disciples heard what he said and followed Jesus.

Jesus turned and saw them following him and said to them, "What are you looking for?" They said to him, "Rabbi" (which translated means Teacher), "where are you staying?"

He said to them,"Come, and you will see." So they went and saw where he was staying, and they stayed with him that day. It was about four in the afternoon.

Andrew, the brother of Simon Peter, was one of the two who heard John and followed Jesus.

He first found his own brother Simon and told him, "We have found the Messiah" (which is translated Anointed).

Then he brought him to Jesus. Jesus looked at him and said, "You are Simon the son of John; you will be called Kephas" (which is translated Peter).

Saint Cyril of Alexandria (380-444)

Bishop, Doctor of the Church

Commentary on Saint John's Gospel, 2, Prologue ; PG 73, 192 (trans. ©Friends of Henry Ashworth)

"Behold, the Lamb of God"

When he saw Jesus coming toward him John said: "Behold the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world" (Jn 1:29). No longer does he say: "Prepare the way of the Lord" (Mt 3:3). That would be out of place now that at last he who was prepared for is seen, is before our very eyes. The nature of the case now calls for a different type of homily. An explanation is needed of who is present, and why he has come down to us from heaven. That is why John says: "Behold the Lamb of God".



The prophet Isaiah told us of this in the words: «He was led like a sheep to the slaughter, and like a lamb before his shearer he opened not his mouth» (Is 53:7). In past ages he was typified by the law of Moses, but (…) its salvation was only partial; its mercy did not reach out to embrace the whole world. But now the true lamb, the victim without blemish obscurely prefigured in former times, is led to the slaughter.

It was to banish sin from the world, to overthrow the world's Destroyer, to abolish death by dying for the entire human race, and to release us from the curse: "Dust you are and to dust you shall return" (Gn 3:19). He will become the second Adam who is not of earth but of heaven (1 Cor 15:47), and will be for us the source of every blessing (…) and our way to the kingdom of heaven. For one Lamb died for all to restore the whole flock on earth to God the Father; "one died for all" to make all subject to God; "one died for all" to gain all so that "all might live no longer for themselves, but for him who died and was raised to life for them" (2 Cor 5:14-15).