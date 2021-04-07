April Recollection Kit

A recollection is a “mini-retreat,” a few hours of quiet prayer when we look at our lives in God's presence. As we continue to face a global pandemic, this "recollection-at-home" can help us spend an hour or two in loving conversation with God, right where we are.

I. INTRODUCTION

IT IS NO LONGER I WHO LIVE, BUT CHRIST WHO LIVES IN ME (GAL 2:20).

II. MEDITATION

III. SPIRITUAL READING

The Way

The Joy of Love (Amoris Laetitia)

IV. HOLY ROSARY

V. EXAMINATION OF CONSCIENCE

"Lord, you know everything; you know that I love you"

"Jesus came and stood among them and said to them, 'Peace be with you'"

"Whoever is born of God overcomes the world"

"Hope does not disappoint, because God's love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit who has been given to us"

"While they were conversing and discussing, Jesus himself came and walked with them"

"He went in to stay with them. And when they were at table together, he took bread, blessed it, broke it, and gave it to them. Then their eyes were opened, and they recognized him"

VI. MEDITATION