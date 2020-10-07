Wineskins 10 11 20

Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Nancy Voitus on Catholic Charities for Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties; Barb Zorn talks about St. Teresa of Avila; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Joan Lawson from the … More

Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Nancy Voitus on Catholic Charities for Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties; Barb Zorn talks about St. Teresa of Avila; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Joan Lawson from the Religious Education Department; music from the CD On Eagle's Wings by Michael Crawford; and, Fr. Jim Korda reflects on the readings for the 28th Sunday in Ordinary Time.