Clicks21

Wineskins 10 11 20

fatherjeffrey
Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Nancy Voitus on Catholic Charities for Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties; Barb Zorn talks about St. Teresa of Avila; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Joan Lawson from the …More
Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Nancy Voitus on Catholic Charities for Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties; Barb Zorn talks about St. Teresa of Avila; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Joan Lawson from the Religious Education Department; music from the CD On Eagle's Wings by Michael Crawford; and, Fr. Jim Korda reflects on the readings for the 28th Sunday in Ordinary Time.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up