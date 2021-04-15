Notre Dame fire: What caused the April 2019 tragedy? | RT Documentary. RTDocumentary The fire that broke out at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris on 15 April 2019 shocked the world. As the inferno still … More

RTDocumentary The fire that broke out at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris on 15 April 2019 shocked the world. As the inferno still raged, President Macron promised anguished French citizens that the cathedral would be rebuilt “more beautiful than before” in time for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Investigators rushed to deny any terrorist links. Yet many asked how, in spite of all precautions, the cathedral that had stood as a symbol of France since the Middle Ages could go up in smoke so easily. As well as sharing RT’s unique footage of the blaze, RT Documentary gives you the backstory to one of the most dramatic events in recent years, while those whose lives are tied to the cathedral share their anguish, and affection for the now disfigured Our Lady of Paris.