Undercover video seemingly shows postal worker agreeing to give ballots to stranger

The revelation follows Project Veritas’s coverage of a Michigan USPS whistleblower who says he and his colleagues were instructed to backdate late ballots so they could be wrongfully counted, as well as other allegations of fraud in Nevada including ballots from dead residents and bad addresses.



The video depicts a United States Postal Service (USPS) worker identified only as “Art” speaking with a Project Veritas undercover reporter. “A postal worker in Nevada offered our undercover journalist a handful of ballots that was sent to the wrong address,” Project Veritas founder and president James O’Keefe says. “This is another example of USPS voter fraud.”