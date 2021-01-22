JANUARY 23, 2011

JANUARY 23, 2011DAILY PRAYER WITH REGNUM CHRISTIIMMEDIATE RESPONSES TO HIS CALLJanuary 23, 2011Third Sunday in Ordinary TimeFather Paul Moreau, LCMatthew 4:12-23When Jesus heard that John had been arrested, he withdrew to Galilee.He left Nazareth and went to live in Capernaum by the sea, in theregion of Zebulun and Naphtali, that what had been said throughIsaiah the prophet might be fulfilled: "Land of Zebulun and land ofNaphtali, the way to the sea, beyond the Jordan, Galilee of theGentiles, the people who sit in darkness have seen a great light, onthose dwelling in a land overshadowed by death light has arisen".From that time on, Jesus began to preach and say, "Repent, for thekingdom of heaven is at hand." As he walked by the Sea of Galilee, hesaw two brothers, Simon, who is called Peter, and his brother Andrew,casting a net into the sea; they were fishermen. He said to them,"Come after me, and I will make you fishers of men." At once theyleft their nets and followed him. He walked along from there, and sawtwo other brothers, James son of Zebedee and his brother John. Theywere in a boat with their father Zebedee, mending their nets. Hecalled them, and immediately they left the boat and their father, andfollowed him. He went around all of Galilee, teaching in theirsynagogues and proclaiming the gospel of the kingdom and curing everydisease and illness among the people.Introductory Prayer: Jesus, what a beautiful day in the life ofyour disciples: you walked along the shore and called them! I wishto respond to your gentle call in the same way they did. I know thatyou will never lead me astray; rather, you will protect me and leadme home to heaven. Here I am Lord, at your service.Petition: My dear Lord Jesus, help me follow you faithfully withoutweighing the cost.1. Just Walking along the Shore It might appear that Christ'smeeting his first disciples was a chance encounter: He was outwalking and saw them. The overall context tells us much more. Johnwas in prison, and Jesus knew his time had come. A significant partof his mission for the next three years would be to teach and formhis apostles. These apostles had been selected by Divine Providencesince the beginning of time, and now the call to them was made.These were not chance encounters. Jesus knew who he wanted and whathe would ask of them. He also knows each of us and what he wants fromeach of us. His love and attention are entirely personal and veryimportant to him.2. A Simple Call When Jesus engages the rich young man later in hislife (cf. Matthew 19:16-22), the conversation is much more involvedthan the brief meetings in today's Gospel. Here, Jesus approaches andasks the four men to follow him. It is simple, and it is brief. Manyother steps in their mission will be made known later. For now:"Follow me!" We cannot spend our lives waiting for God's call to dosomething great. In the process we might miss the many simple callsof everyday life: calls to be more charitable with our friends andfamily, calls to be more patient with our children, calls to be moregenerous in helping a neighbor in need. Be generous in the smallthings, and then we will be generous in the greater things.3. They Left Everything The disciples' response was heroic. Theyfollowed immediately, totally and joyfully. What is my attitude toGod's will in my life? His will is made known to me through thenorms and laws of his Church and through the indications of mysuperiors or parents. Do I respond selflessly? Or do I count the costand negotiate a deal before I follow him? "What can I get out ofthis?" I will get an eternity of bliss only if I generously followhim.Conversation with Christ: Lord, I need to understand better thatyou desire a personal and intimate relationship with me like. Whatcan I do to show better my gratitude for your call? For your graces?Help me see that it makes a difference to you how I respond. To youI am not a number or a statistic. I am a soul for which you died.Resolution: Today I will deal with others in a way consistent withmy condition as an adopted child of God. I will avoid any pettinessor selfishness in responding to the requests of others.