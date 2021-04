Catholic Sphere - 2021-04-20 - The Church in Ukraine & Spain Brian Patrick is joined by Martin Rothweiler, José Carlos González-Hurtado, and Fr. Andriy Zelinsky to talk about the Catholic church in … More

Catholic Sphere - 2021-04-20 - The Church in Ukraine & Spain



Brian Patrick is joined by Martin Rothweiler, José Carlos González-Hurtado, and Fr. Andriy Zelinsky to talk about the Catholic church in Europe.