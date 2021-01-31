Canada, Glorious and Free? Aylmer Police ticket 85 yr old WWII survivor for attending church service. On January 29, 2021, Sgt. Ray Kaastra of the Aylmer Police Service served Martha Oppel, 85, of … More

Canada, Glorious and Free? Aylmer Police ticket 85 yr old WWII survivor for attending church service.



On January 29, 2021, Sgt. Ray Kaastra of the Aylmer Police Service served Martha Oppel, 85, of Aylmer, Ontario, Canada with a ticket for attending a church service the previous Sunday. Apparently, the service she attended was in violation of the Reopening of Ontario Act, an unconstitutional piece of legislation in direct contravention of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

She has been attending services at the Church of God in Aylmer for decades and is the oldest member of the congregation.



Martha survived the flight from the Soviet Communists led by Stalin, the Nazis led by Hitler along with his Gestapo, the tough postwar years in Germany, and finally the long journey to Canada.

She is one of many postwar immigrants from Europe who treasured the freedom and opportunity that Canada offered.



January 29th was a dark day in our nation's history, let this be a wakeup call to all who still wonder what this pandemic of fear and intimidation is all about. We call on every police officer to listen to his conscience and follow his heart and reject the tyrannical edicts handed down by your superiors and leaders.