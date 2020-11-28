Government Innocent: It Was The Cardinal

The Ontario Government wanted to open churches in April 2020 but Toronto Cardinal Thomas Collins replied that this was too early, keeping them closed until June 14, VoxCantor.blogspot.com (November 27) learned.The government didn't interfere in any liturgical practice, including singing and Holy Communion. It was the Toronto Public Health which "prohibited" the normal reception of Communion on the tongue.On November 13, Collins threatened his priests during a webinar that it is "very important" to distribute Communion only into the hand, otherwise, “I will shut you down.” A week later, Collins again forbad Mass in some areas including Toronto despite the government allowing liturgies with up to ten persons.