From feminist divorce lawyer to devoutly Catholic homeschooling mother of eight: “This was in no way what I wanted to do,” Sarah told host Maria of the new Catholic YouTube channel One of Nine in an episode last week. “I didn’t want to — certainly didn’t want to — be a stay-at-home mother and I couldn’t have imagined having a large family.”