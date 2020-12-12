Clicks25
Editor of the Immunization Action Coalition, Dr. Grabenstein, Discusses COVID-19 Vaccines
The Immunization Action Coalition works to increase immunization rates and prevent disease by creating and distributing educational material for healthcare professionals and the public. The organization's editor, Dr. John Grabenstein, joins to share what is known at this point about the timing of the FDA announcement as it relates to the shipment of the initial COVID-19 vaccine doses. Dr. Grabenstein explains the potential challenges of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines requiring two doses and how significant it is that drugmakers Sanofi and Glaxosmithkline have said that their potential COVID-19 vaccine won't be ready until late next year, in order to improve the drug's effectiveness on the elderly. The doctor also discusses what people should keep in mind in terms of side effects versus safety concerns. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly
"What does he know about m-RNA in the vaccine?" Don't forget the 5G enabled gender-bending mind-control nano-bots, too. ;-)
This man is as ignorant about the "success" rates of these vaccines as he is about the vaccines themselves. He could easily be working for these companies who have predicted their success rates, not by an independent testing agency, but by their own in house marketing department. What does he know about m-RNA in the vaccine? Why is he such a pusher of the FDA and CDC who have lied consistently …More
This man is as ignorant about the "success" rates of these vaccines as he is about the vaccines themselves. He could easily be working for these companies who have predicted their success rates, not by an independent testing agency, but by their own in house marketing department. What does he know about m-RNA in the vaccine? Why is he such a pusher of the FDA and CDC who have lied consistently about almost everything concerning this fake "pandemic"? Just more misinformation from EWTN. Why don't they interview RFK Jr. from Childrens Health Defense about vaccines? There really are two sides to this.