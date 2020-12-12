Editor of the Immunization Action Coalition, Dr. Grabenstein, Discusses COVID-19 Vaccines

This man is as ignorant about the "success" rates of these vaccines as he is about the vaccines themselves. He could easily be working for these companies who have predicted their success rates, not by an independent testing agency, but by their own in house marketing department. What does he know about m-RNA in the vaccine? Why is he such a pusher of the FDA and CDC who have lied consistently … More

This man is as ignorant about the "success" rates of these vaccines as he is about the vaccines themselves. He could easily be working for these companies who have predicted their success rates, not by an independent testing agency, but by their own in house marketing department. What does he know about m-RNA in the vaccine? Why is he such a pusher of the FDA and CDC who have lied consistently about almost everything concerning this fake "pandemic"? Just more misinformation from EWTN. Why don't they interview RFK Jr. from Childrens Health Defense about vaccines? There really are two sides to this.