Here Speaks "Conservative" Cardinal Woelki, "We Need More Women As Priests’ Superiors"

“We need more women in Church leadership positions who then become the superiors of priests,” neo-conservative Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, Germany, told Süddeutsche.de (February 17).



Woelki stressed that the impossibility of a ordination of women was definitively defined by John Paul II and confirmed by Francis.



Asked about becoming the next president of the German bishops’ conference, Woelki said that he wants to concentrate on the challenges in his archdiocese and as a cardinal of the Church.

Picture: Rainer Maria Woelki, © Erzbistum Köln, Christopher Jelen, CC BY-SA