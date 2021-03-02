Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 20,17-28. As Jesus was going up to Jerusalem, he took the Twelve disciples aside by themselves, and said to them on the way, Behold, we are … More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 20,17-28.

Hymn for the feast of the dedication of a church: Urbs Jerusalem beata

"Behold, we are going up to Jerusalem"

Celestial new Jerusalem Blest sight! awakening joy and peace, which soaring to the starry sky from living stones find your increase - a thousand angel hosts surround their Master's Spouse, with splendor crowned. O Bride of our immortal King, the Father's glory is your dower; you are the rare and radiant Queen, encircled by the Bridegroom's power; your perfect comeliness and grace reflect the beauty of his face. With softly beaming pearls adorned stands wide the ever-open gate; for none who follow virtuous paths will be repulsed or asked to wait, if only they have sacrificed their life on earth, for love of Christ. Engraved by many a silent stroke - the Savior's hard, yet skillful blows - and chiseled by a master hand, these stones together will compose a mighty structure; every soul finds its true place within the whole. (Biblical references: 1 Pt 2:5; Rv 21:2.18; Col 3:16)

As Jesus was going up to Jerusalem, he took the Twelve disciples aside by themselves, and said to them on the way,Behold, we are going up to Jerusalem, and the Son of Man will be handed over to the chief priests and the scribes, and they will condemn him to death,and hand him over to the Gentiles to be mocked and scourged and crucified, and he will be raised on the third day."Then the mother of the sons of Zebedee approached him with her sons and did him homage, wishing to ask him for something.He said to her, "What do you wish?" She answered him, "Command that these two sons of mine sit, one at your right and the other at your left, in your kingdom."Jesus said in reply, "You do not know what you are asking. Can you drink the cup that I am going to drink?" They said to him, "We can."He replied, "My cup you will indeed drink, but to sit at my right and at my left, this is not mine to give but is for those for whom it has been prepared by my Father."When the ten heard this, they became indignant at the two brothers.But Jesus summoned them and said, "You know that the rulers of the Gentiles lord it over them, and the great ones make their authority over them felt.But it shall not be so among you. Rather, whoever wishes to be great among you shall be your servant;whoever wishes to be first among you shall be your slave.Just so, the Son of Man did not come to be served but to serve and to give his life as a ransom for many."