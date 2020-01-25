Archbishop Chaput: “I Cannot Think Of A Better Successor”

“I cannot think of a better successor to lead this Archdiocese,” Archbishop Chaput wrote on social media (January 21).
Chaput’s successor is Cleveland Bishop Nelson Perez, 58, a hardcore modernist.
Nevertheless, Chaput considers Perez’ nomination a “moment of great joy” for Philadelphia’s Catholics.
He said Archbishop Perez “is already known and loved by our priests and people.”
At a January 23 presser in Philadelphia, Perez thanked Chaput for his influence in his life, calling him “a great mentor, a great friend.”
@foward More likely fear for the future. Archibishop Chaput may have retired, but the Vatican still decides what kind of retirement, either one to be savored or one grievously endured.