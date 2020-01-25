Clicks122
Archbishop Chaput: “I Cannot Think Of A Better Successor”

“I cannot think of a better successor to lead this Archdiocese,” Archbishop Chaput wrote on social media (January 21).

Chaput’s successor is Cleveland Bishop Nelson Perez, 58, a hardcore modernist.

Nevertheless, Chaput considers Perez’ nomination a “moment of great joy” for Philadelphia’s Catholics.

He said Archbishop Perez “is already known and loved by our priests and people.”

At a January 23 presser in Philadelphia, Perez thanked Chaput for his influence in his life, calling him “a great mentor, a great friend.”

Ultraviolet
@foward More likely fear for the future. Archibishop Chaput may have retired, but the Vatican still decides what kind of retirement, either one to be savored or one grievously endured.
foward
Stockholm syndrome.
