Archbishop Chaput: “I Cannot Think Of A Better Successor”

“I cannot think of a better successor to lead this Archdiocese,” Archbishop Chaput wrote on social media (January 21).Chaput’s successor is Cleveland Bishop Nelson Perez , 58, a hardcore modernist.Nevertheless, Chaput considers Perez’ nomination a “moment of great joy” for Philadelphia’s Catholics.He said Archbishop Perez “is already known and loved by our priests and people.”At a January 23 presser in Philadelphia, Perez thanked Chaput for his influence in his life, calling him “a great mentor, a great friend.”