Last Bishop Still Appointed By Pius XII Died

Bishop Bernardino Pinera Carvallo, 104, of La Serena, Chile, has died, allegedly with the coronavirus.He was worldwide the oldest bishop, and an uncle of the current Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, 80.Pinera was ordained a priest in 1947 and consecrated a bishop in 1958 still under Pius XII (+1958).He took part in four sessions of the Second Vatican Council. Carvallo was a modernist, but after the Motu Proprio Summorum Pontificum (2007), he celebrated a Pontifical High Mass in the Old Rite (article’s picture).