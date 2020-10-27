Clicks85

BREAKING: Pope Says It's Okay to Be Gay

SML2
2
While these weren't his exact words, the pope said that homosexuals are God's children and implied that God doesn't have any problem with homosexuals. Ray then shares some clips where he interviews …More
While these weren't his exact words, the pope said that homosexuals are God's children and implied that God doesn't have any problem with homosexuals. Ray then shares some clips where he interviews people about God and homosexuality in our movie Audacity...
youtube.com/watch?v=pKxB0nU2EUU
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Ultraviolet
  • Report
The Pope did NOT say that. He did NOT say it's "okay" to wear such tacky sunglasses, either.
aderito
  • Report
That is not what God say ,
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up