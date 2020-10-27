Clicks85
BREAKING: Pope Says It's Okay to Be Gay
While these weren't his exact words, the pope said that homosexuals are God's children and implied that God doesn't have any problem with homosexuals. Ray then shares some clips where he interviews …More
While these weren't his exact words, the pope said that homosexuals are God's children and implied that God doesn't have any problem with homosexuals. Ray then shares some clips where he interviews people about God and homosexuality in our movie Audacity...
youtube.com/watch?v=pKxB0nU2EUU
youtube.com/watch?v=pKxB0nU2EUU
The Pope did NOT say that. He did NOT say it's "okay" to wear such tacky sunglasses, either.