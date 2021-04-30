Covid Crisis In Delhi: Small Hospitals In National Capital Hit By Huge Oxygen Crisis | Ground Report. There is a huge shortage of Oxygen supply in Delhi hospitals. Be it Big hospitals or small hospit… More





There is a huge shortage of Oxygen supply in Delhi hospitals. Be it Big hospitals or small hospitals, here's how medical institutions are struggling for Oxygen supply in order to save lives. Watch India Today's ground report.



