Today in History for April 19th. by AP on Apr 18, 2013More
Today in History for April 19th.

by AP on Apr 18, 2013
Highlights of Today in History: Oklahoma City bombing; Battle of Lexington and Concord; Pope Benedict XVI elected; Branch Davidian siege near Waco, TX ends.
