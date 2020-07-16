"O God, who has crowned the Order of Carmel with the especial title of the most blessed Mary, ever a virgin and thy mother; mercifully grant that we who keep her feast today with a solemn rite, may … More

"O God, who has crowned the Order of Carmel with the especial title of the most blessed Mary, ever a virgin and thy mother; mercifully grant that we who keep her feast today with a solemn rite, may be shielded by her protection and deserve to reach the joys that never end. Through Christ our Lord. Amen." – Collect for the feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel (16 July). This statue is from the chapel of the Nativity of St Teresa of Avila, in the church of St Teresa in Avila, Spain.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr