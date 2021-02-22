Feed My Sheep "Grant, we pray, almighty God, that no tempests may disturb us, for you have set us fast on the rock of the Apostle Peter's confession of faith. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your … More

"Grant, we pray, almighty God, that no tempests may disturb us, for you have set us fast on the rock of the Apostle Peter's confession of faith. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, God, for ever and ever. Amen." Icon from the church of St Peter in Gallicantu in Jerusalem, which shows the Risen Lord Jesus entrusting authority to St Peter, telling him to be the Shepherd of his sheep, a symbol of the Church.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr