Explore Saint Patrick’s Purgatory in Ireland | Catholic Destinations.

catholictv We’ll take you to the island where Saint Patrick had a vision of purgatory in the fifth century and where thousands of pilgrims have been coming since the middle ages. Learn about the penitential pilgrimage of fasting and prayer, the history of the ancient site and its “stations,” and the beautiful scenery and holy buildings at Saint Patrick’s Purgatory in Lough Derg, County Donegal. Quick facts: -Saint Patrick’s Purgatory is also called “Station Island.” “Station” is derived from the Latin word “Statio,” which means “post of duty,” and has a penitential connotation appropriate for the penitential nature of the pilgrimage. -Pilgrims spend the three-day pilgrimage to Saint Patrick’s Purgatory barefoot and eat only one small meal a day. -For the first time since 1828, the pilgrimage season has been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Behind-the-scenes fun: Producer Kevin Nelson says, “In the show I’m wearing my Donegal Tweed jacket, which I purchased in Ireland in the mid 90’s when my wife and I visited. Fr. McEneaney recognized right away that it was Donegal Tweed!” Stay with us for Summer Vacation with Catholic Destinations throughout the month of July. Next week we bring you another episode from a sacred site!