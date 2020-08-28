Biden ‘Catholic in name only,’ says legendary college football coach Lou Holtz

A legendary Notre Dame football coach said that “the Biden-Harris ticket is the most radically pro-abortion campaign in history” and that Joe Biden is a “Catholic in name only,” while “nobody has … More

A legendary Notre Dame football coach said that “the Biden-Harris ticket is the most radically pro-abortion campaign in history” and that Joe Biden is a “Catholic in name only,” while “nobody has been a stronger advocate for the unborn” than President Donald Trump.

“I believe President Trump is a consistent winner, an outstanding leader, and deserves to be reelected as our president,” declared Hall of Fame former football coach Lou Holtz at the outset of his speech at the Republican National Convention.

“When a leader tells you something, you’ve got to be able to count on it,” said Holtz. “That’s President Trump. He says what he means, he means what he says, and he’s done what he said he would do at every single turn.”