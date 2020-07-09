Lawmakers want answers: Why did Planned Parenthood receive PPP money? | EWTN News Nightly

Clicks21

Lawmakers want to know how Planned Parenthood received $150 million from the Paycheck Protection Program. Republican Senator Marco Rubio, Chairman of the Small Business Committee, is asking Attorney General William Barr to conduct an immediate review into how this could happen.
Lawmakers want to know how Planned Parenthood received $150 million from the Paycheck Protection Program. Republican Senator Marco Rubio, Chairman of the Small Business Committee, is asking Attorney General William Barr to conduct an immediate review into how this could happen. Correspondent Erik Rosales is on Capitol Hill with an update:
